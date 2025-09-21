Wrong-way driver causes deadly head-on crash in Lake County, officials say

article

The Brief An Audi Q5 was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 27 when the driver began traveling in the northbound inside lane at a high rate of speed. The Audi collided head-on with a 2021 Toyota Camry that had been heading north in that lane. FHP said the crash remains under investigation.



Florida Highway Patrol responded to a wrong-way crash in Lake County that left one driver dead and another seriously injured on Saturday night.

According to officials, troopers said a 2019 Audi Q5 was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 27, north of Frank Jarrell Road, when the driver began traveling in the northbound inside lane at a high rate of speed.

Reports suggest the Audi collided head-on with a 2021 Toyota Camry that had been heading north in that lane.

The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Audi was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert with serious injuries.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.