'World's largest Christmas light maze' comes to Florida next week

The world’s largest Christmas light maze is gearing up to bring holiday cheer to Florida.

Organizers say the ‘Enchant Christmas' event – which begins Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 29 – will take guests “on a journey to find Santa’s missing reindeer.”

“Enchant Christmas boasts five completely different and custom-designed light maze experiences, each individually based on Enchant-produced original stories that chronicle the beloved, yet mischievous elf, Eddie, whose Christmas adventures drive the physical maze experiences,” according to the press release.

The maze is 90,000 square feet, and it will be the guest’s job to find all nine of Santa’s reindeer “all the while surrounded by falling snow, hot cocoa in hand, with holiday music spreading the holiday spirit from start to finish.”

Tickets are on sale now.

For adults, tickets cost between $19.99 and $32.99, and $14.99 and $25.99 for children. There are discounts for students, military and first responders.

LINK: Ticket information can be found here.

