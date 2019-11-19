Woman who pleaded guilty in hot car child death due back in court

A woman accused of leaving a child in a hot car in front of an Orlando daycare could accept a sentence handed down by a judge in court Tuesday.

Investigators said Mariah Butler left 4-year-old Logan Starling in a hot van for more than six hours in front of Elite Prep Academy where she also worked. The child died.

Butler was originally charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect. But in a plea bargain, prosecutors offered her five years of probation in exchange for a guilty plea to the lesser charge of child neglect.

Butler pleaded guilty to the child neglect charge during a court hearing in September. The judge accepted the plea to the lesser charge, but did not accept the sentence prosecutors offered, saying probation was not enough. Instead, the judge offered Butler another sentence in private, but the details were not released.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Butler is expected to either accept the plea bargain and sentence the judge offered or proceed with a trial in December.

During the hearing in September, members of Starling's family called the original plea bargain for five years of probation "a slap in the face." One family member testified, "If this is all she gets, you might as well put a sign up that says go ahead, leave all your kids in a hot car. You'll only get 5 years probation. No big deal."

The family said they want justice for Logan Starling.