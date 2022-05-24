Woman visiting Disney World reports $40,000 in fraudulent charges after losing Apple Watch at EPCOT

article

A woman visiting Walt Disney World in Florida says $40,000 in fraudulent credit card charges were made after she lost her Apple Watch while on a ride at EPCOT.

According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, on April 14, deputies responded to the Contemporary Resort where a woman claimed someone was using her American Express card attached to her Apple Watch after losing it the day before. She says while she and her family were on ‘The Seas with Nemo & Friends’ ride, her watch "popped off" when she began "fidgeting" with it and it fell through the grated floor.

Her husband reportedly jumped off the ride to get the watch while the ride was stopped, but was told by a cast member that the watch would be retrieved and returned to her hotel.

The report states that when the woman returned to the Contemporary Resort, she went to guest services to file a report. When she returned later to see if the watch had been returned, the staff reportedly told her that it had not.

Hours later, the report says that the woman received a fraud alert on her Amex card and continued to receive them throughout the day. The victim says she shut down all the credit cards attached to her watch, including an unlimited American Express card, but that $40,000 in fraudulent charges were made.

Disney's security were made aware of the incident, the report states.

The sheriff's office says it is researching where the card was used illegally.