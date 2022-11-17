Woman, teen arrested in investigation into murder of Orlando man

Two people have been arrested in an Orlando murder investigation.

Kelonshay Watson, 24, and Anaitasha Santana, 17, face a murder charge in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. Acosta, 49, was found lying on the roadway near a residence on Lexington Avenue on the evening of Oct. 9. Details of his death have not yet been released.

The Orlando Police Department had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Kelonshay Watson [Credit: Orange County Jail]

Anaitasha Santana [Credit: Orange County Jail]

Watson faces an additional robbery charge.