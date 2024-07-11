Woman sues JetBlue over scalding hot tea spill during turbulent flight out of Orlando: lawsuit

article

A woman's flight out of Orlando in May reportedly took a painful turn when a cup of scalding hot tea was spilled on her during a turbulent ride. Now, the woman is suing JetBlue for negligence, claiming flight attendants "carelessly" served passengers and failed to provide first aid after the alleged incident.

Tahjana Lewis, a woman from Bloomfield, Connecticut, was traveling on JetBlue Flight #B6-2237 from Orlando to Hartford on May 15 when she claims a flight attendant spilled a "dangerously hot cup of tea" on her while serving a passenger in a different seat, according to a lawsuit filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.

The spill caused "severe burns" to the woman's chest, breasts, legs, buttocks and arm, according to the lawsuit. Furthermore, Lewis said she's incurred expenses for medical attention and treatment as a result.

Lewis' attorneys said JetBlue and its employees were negligent in how they served in-flight beverages during ongoing turbulence, served hot water for tea that was "unreasonably and dangerously hot," and carelessly caused hot water and tea to spill, the lawsuit said. Additionally, Lewis said the flight attendants failed to provide first aid to her after she was burned and injured by the spilled hot water.

According to the lawsuit, Lewis is seeking monetary damages and costs.

FOX 35 has reached out to JetBlue for comment. No word back yet.