United flight lands in Orlando after 'aggressive' passenger reportedly bites flight attendant

A United Airlines flight was forced to stop in Orlando on Tuesday night due to an "aggressive passenger," the airline confirmed to FOX 35.

The incident happened onboard Flight 762 from Miami to Newark, New Jersey.

According to TMZ, the disgruntled passenger screamed at others as crews worked to restrain her with zip ties. While her wrists were being tied, the woman allegedly bit a flight attendant's shoulder, ripping fabric from her uniform. Video obtained by the news outlet also shows the woman spitting at another passenger.

As a result of the altercation, the flight was delayed about three and a half hours, TMZ said. United Airlines said the woman was then escorted off the plane by police.

"Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed," a spokesperson for United Airlines said in a statement to FOX 35. "We’re grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees."

FOX 35 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department and Greater Orlando Aviation Authority for more information about the incident.