Woman steals $8K wedding ring set from Florida Kay Jewelers: police

Police are looking to identify a woman accused of stealing an $8,000 wedding ring set from a Kay Jewelers store in Florida last week.

The Bradenton Police Department shared photos online showing the suspect, who spent several minutes browsing the store on Manatee Avenue before asking to try on the ring set.

Soon after trying on the rings, the woman ran from the store, heading northwest across Manatee Avenue.

(Photo via Bradenton Police Department)

The incident reportedly happened on Jan. 26 at around 1:30 p.m.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Gow at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9373.

You can also submit a tip anonymously at manateecrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

