Woman stabbed during argument with roommate in Orange County: deputies

A woman was stabbed during an argument with her roommate Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., deputies were called to a residence on MacArthur Drive in Holden Heights regarding an argument and found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was arrested on an attempted murder charge.