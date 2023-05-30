Hollywood, Florida shooting: 3 sought after gunfire near beach boardwalk injures 9 people

Police are looking to identify three people possibly involved in a shooting that broke out during an altercation between two groups near a South Florida beach boardwalk on Memorial Day. The shooting left nine people hurt, including a 1-year-old.

In a news release, the Hollywood Police Department (HPD) released photos of the three people they are looking for in hopes someone will recognize them and come forward.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, officers working the beach responded to the area of Johnson Street in Hollywood after hearing gunfire and found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police are working to identify the person in this photo that is believed to be involved in a shooting near Johnson Street that left nine people injured on Memorial Day in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo via Hollywood Police Department)

Investigators said the victims – four minors between the ages of 1 and 17 and five adults between the ages of 25 and 65 – were taken to local hospitals. Three have since been treated and released, while six others remain hospitalized, police said.

Multiple people were detained after the shooting, but police said they were not identified as the shooters. At least two of them, however, were arrested on firearm charges.

As of Tuesday morning, officers have recovered five handguns, two of which were stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call HPD at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567. Those who wish to leave a tip of a video or photo can do so by email at hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.