Woman shot, killed outside Navy Federal Credit Union; suspect on the run

A woman was shot and killed outside of the Navy Federal Credit Union near the Mall at Millenia, Orlando police said Tuesday. The suspect is now on the run.

It happened on Gardens Park Blvd.

"A suspect shot a female who was known to him," Orlando police tweeted.

Authorities say the victim was an employee at the credit union.

Police have blocked off the building with yellow crime scene tape. They have not released a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

