Woman says she lost wig while riding Universal's 'Velocicoaster'

A woman who visited Universal Orlando Resort this week to ride the new ‘Jurassic World Velocicoaster’ said she lost her wig on the attraction.

The night prior, the woman actually tweeted ‘Will my wig stay on for VelociCoaster? Tune in tomorrow to find out!’

Turns out, the answer is no.

Emi was dressed as ‘Claire Dearing,’ one of the main characters in the film ‘Jurassic World,’ while visiting the parks on Monday. She even snapped a picture with a man who works for Universal Orlando Resort as the ‘Owen Grady’ character from the movies.

However, when it came to actually riding Universal Orlando's newest coaster, she reportedly lost her wig. She posted a video of a Velocicoaster employee returning the wig to her, as she laughed and said "thank you."

She followed it up with another tweet that showed her wig before and after riding the attraction.

People started to have a lot of fun with this online.

For example, someone even made a Twitter page for Emi's wig.

To top it off, Universal Orlando Resort even tweeted Emi a play on a classic Jurassic Park quote, stating "Hold onto your b̶u̶t̶t̶s̶ hair."

They later retweeted the before and after photos with the caption, "Please secure ALL loose articles."

Velocicoaster at Universal Orlando Resort officially opens on June 10th.

The theme park company previously described the thrill ride as "a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators."

They said to be prepared to:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds

Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind

Go airborne during the towering "Top Hat," which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet

Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise and will feature an original story "that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs, and environments fans have seen on the big screen.

Guests will reportedly join the cast of the films — Chris Pratt, as Owen Grady; Bryce Dallas Howard, as Claire Dearing; and BD Wong, as Dr. Henry Wu — on a high-speed chase alongside a nimble Velociraptor pack.

