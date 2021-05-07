Universal Orlando hiring more than 100 positions with $750 sign-on bonus

article

Universal Orlando Resort is now hiring more than 100 experienced Customer Service representatives for its in-house Call Center team.

These full-time and part-time positions offer a weekly sales incentive opportunity to increase earning potential, and candidates selected to join the team will be eligible to receive a sign-on bonus of up to $750.

The hirings come as Universal Orlando opens the highly-anticipated roller coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, on June 10.

Universal Orlando also provides Team Members with free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes, and more.

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting https://UniversalOrlandoJobs.com . Eligible candidates will then be contacted for an interview.

For updates on job opportunities and new positions, continue to check UniversalOrlandoJobs.com or follow Facebook.com/UniversalOrlandoCareers and Linkedin.com/company/universalorlando-resort/ .

Information provided by Universal Orlando Resort.