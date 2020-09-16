Woman pulled from lake, child found unresponsive inside apartment

Orange County deputies are investigating after a child who was found unresponsive in an apartment died.

The investigation began at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday along Orange Blossom Trail near Americana Blvd. Investigators say a woman in her 20s was pulled out of Lake Tyler by civilians. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

While deputies were on scene, they learned about a boy inside the woman’s apartment. They say he was found unresponsive by the child's grandmother and taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.