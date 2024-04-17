What was supposed to be a peaceful bike ride through a Florida neighborhood turned into a face-to-face encounter with an unusual roadblock – a massive alligator!

Electrician Brandy Dentzbau was in the Bonita National Golf & Country Club neighborhood on a work call last Friday when she came across a woman screaming about an alligator, she told FOX 35. In fact, there were two gators roaming the area.

"They were walking in between houses from lake to lake," Dentzbau said about the alligators' trek through the neighborhood.

Video shared with FOX 35 shows the gator crossing the road right in front of the woman on the bike. She stopped in her tracks and let the creature pass by. That's when Dentzbau noticed a second gator nearby.

In a second video, Dentzbau is heard hilariously trying to get the alligator back to the lake.

Photo: Brandy Dentzau

"Don't go in there buddy, you can't be scaring people! Where's your home? Let's go back to the lake, how about that? Come on, keep going. Where's the lake at? Keep going! No, no, that's not the lake, that's a pool," Dentzbau said to the alligator.

If you come across an alligator and are concerned about their presence, you can contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. Never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one, and keep pets on a leash and away from the water.