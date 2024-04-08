2 massive alligators caught on camera brawling in Florida Everglades: WATCH

Alligator mating season is upon us – and two massive gators were caught on camera in the midst of a territory fight in the Florida Everglades.

Captain Wes Bedell of Naples Inshore & Offshore Fishing Charters was out in the Everglades last month when he spotted a fight between two 14-foot gators on the shore. Video Bedell shared with FOX 35 that shows the two creatures battling it out as they splash and thrash around.

Alligators were spotted fighting in the Florida Everglades. (Photo: Wes Bedell/@capt_wes_bedell)

"The winner is still on the shoreline with all of his pretty ladies," Bedell quipped.

Courtship between gators starts in April and mating happens in May or June, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. During this time, male alligators are more aggressive than usual.

Bedell said it's not the first time he's seen alligators fighting for territory in the Florida Everglades.

"I've also seen two back here in the previous weeks, one with no tail, one with no back leg," he said.