Woman killed in Orange County shooting off OBT near Sand Lake Road

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting early Friday morning in the 8200 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m.

According to investigators, a woman in her 40s was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.