Employee dead, suspect injured in shootings inside Daytona Beach jewelry store: Police

One person is dead and another injured from gunfire inside a Daytona Beach business, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Friday at Volusia Gold Diamond & Loans, 536 West International Speedway Boulevard. The business deals in fine jewelry, gems, and timepieces.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, a preliminary investigation indicates that a man entered the store and approached an employee behind the counter. After a brief verbal altercation, the suspect shot the employee, police said.

A nearby witness drew a firearm and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to police, and another witness then approached the suspect from behind and struck him in the head with a blunt object. The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds and a head laceration. The witnesses were not injured.

The store employee was transported to Halifax Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The suspect, identified as John Craiger, 83, was also taken to Halifax Medical Center for treatment. He faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

No further details about the shooting have been released. FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering additional information.

