Woman killed, man injured in Flagler County crash: FHP

A woman was killed, and a man was injured in a Flagler County crash, FHP said.

The crash happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. on I-95 northbound when the couple, both from Hastings, began to change into the center lane, sliding sideways.

The car was redirected to the left when it crashed into a guardrail before going airborne and rolling into the median.

The 47-year-old driver suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital, while the 46-year-old woman was killed, FHP said.

No other details have been released.