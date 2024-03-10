Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed, man injured in Flagler County crash: FHP

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando
police lights article

police lights (FOX 9)

FLAGLER COUNTY - A woman was killed, and a man was injured in a Flagler County crash, FHP said.

The crash happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. on I-95 northbound when the couple, both from Hastings, began to change into the center lane, sliding sideways. 

The car was redirected to the left when it crashed into a guardrail before going airborne and rolling into the median. 

The 47-year-old driver suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital, while the 46-year-old woman was killed, FHP said. 

No other details have been released. 