Woman killed, man injured in Flagler County crash: FHP
FLAGLER COUNTY - A woman was killed, and a man was injured in a Flagler County crash, FHP said.
The crash happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. on I-95 northbound when the couple, both from Hastings, began to change into the center lane, sliding sideways.
The car was redirected to the left when it crashed into a guardrail before going airborne and rolling into the median.
The 47-year-old driver suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital, while the 46-year-old woman was killed, FHP said.
No other details have been released.