Woman killed by her own car in Flagler County freak accident, troopers say

A 59-year-old woman was killed Monday night after she was pinned by her own SUV in Flagler County, according to an incident report from Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on private property on Strickland Road just before midnight.

The woman from Ormond Beach didn't put her SUV in park as she got out, and that's when it rolled forward and hit a tree on the driver's side, the report said. This caused the woman to be pinned between the door and the driver's side of her vehicle.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details were released about this incident.