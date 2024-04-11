Florida duo wanted for grabbing backpack off Hobby Lobby shelf, stuffing stolen items inside before leaving

article

An alleged shoplifting duo is wanted for stealing several items from a Florida Hobby Lobby.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, a man and woman walked into Hobby Lobby on March 25 and grabbed a backpack off a shelf.

The duo then began stuffing items into the backpack and walked out.

The sheriff's office said the two did purchase a couple of items but hid other stolen items in the backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the couple is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.