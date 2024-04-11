Expand / Collapse search

Florida duo wanted for grabbing backpack off Hobby Lobby shelf, stuffing stolen items inside before leaving

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  April 11, 2024 3:27pm EDT
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando
Photo shows couple accused of stealing several items from a Florida Hobby Lobby | Photo credit: Flagler County Sheriffs Office

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An alleged shoplifting duo is wanted for stealing several items from a Florida Hobby Lobby. 

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, a man and woman walked into Hobby Lobby on March 25 and grabbed a backpack off a shelf. 

The duo then began stuffing items into the backpack and walked out. 

The sheriff's office said the two did purchase a couple of items but hid other stolen items in the backpack. 

Anyone who recognizes the couple is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.