Man convicted in 2019 Circle K killing sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted in the murder of another man at a Circle K gas station in Palm Coast nearly five years ago will spend the rest of his years in prison.

A Flagler County jury on Monday found Marcus Chamblin guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2019 killing of Deon Jenkins. Chamblin was also found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Following the verdict, Chamblin was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, plus an additional 30 years for attempted second-degree murder to be served consecutively, and another 15 years for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

"I’m thankful the jury connected all the evidence, so justice was served for the victim and his family," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Now this killer will have the rest of his life behind bars to regret his decision to take the life of another young man."

The arrest of Chamblin and his accomplice, Derrius Bauer, came after a 15-month-long investigation into the shooting at a Circle K gas station at Belle Terre Boulevard and Palm Coast Parkway. Jenkins died in the car from gunshot wounds, and another man was injured in the attack.

Chamblin and Bauer fled the state after the shooting, traveling through multiple states before their capture.

Bauer's trial is scheduled for this summer, facing charges including principal to first-degree murder, principal to second-degree attempted murder, and principal to shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Chamblin and Bauer are currently held without bond and will face their charges in Flagler County.