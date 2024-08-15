Woman killed after colliding with tree in Kissimmee crash: FHP
article
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 74-year-old woman was killed after colliding with a tree in Osceola County on Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Just before 5 p.m., the woman was traveling in a Nissan Xterra along Marigold Avenue and approaching Stepping Stone Boulevard.
For unknown reasons, she ran off the roadway onto the outside of a grassy shoulder before colliding with a tree.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other details about the crash have been released.