Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed after colliding with tree in Kissimmee crash: FHP

By
Published  August 15, 2024 7:44pm EDT
Kissimmee
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(FILE courtesy: FHP)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 74-year-old woman was killed after colliding with a tree in Osceola County on Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

Just before 5 p.m., the woman was traveling in a Nissan Xterra along Marigold Avenue and approaching Stepping Stone Boulevard. 

For unknown reasons, she ran off the roadway onto the outside of a grassy shoulder before colliding with a tree. 

She was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

No other details about the crash have been released.  