Woman hit, killed by box truck while checking on her SUV, FHP says

A woman who got out of her SUV after it broke down was hit and killed by a box truck on Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

This happened around 12:45 p.m. on Curry Ford Road and Sanctuary Point Blvd.

Troopers say the victim's SUV was disabled in the travel lanes on Curry Ford Road. When she got out of her SUV she was struck by the box truck. Her SUV was also hit, troopers said.

The box truck reportedly fled the scene down Curry Ford Road. FHP says a Good Samaritan followed the box truck until law enforcement arrived. Two people in the truck are being interviewed.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

