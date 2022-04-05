FHP: Boy, 13, in critical condition after being hit by car in Orlando

article

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car on Tuesday morning in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

This happened at 29th Street and S. Rio Grande Ave.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV was traveling northbound on Rio Grande near 29th Street when the boy walked across the lanes and into the path of the vehicle.

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital as a trauma alert. The car involved remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.