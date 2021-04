article

Orlando police are investigating after a woman was found dead near a busy intersection.

According to police, the body was found on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in woods at W. Princeton and N. John Young Pkwy.

"Once on scene, officers located a deceased adult female," police said.

The woman has not been identified.

This investigation is ongoing.