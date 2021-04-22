Police: 2 dead after motorcycle and van collide in Cocoa Beach

article

A motorcyclist and a van driver were both killed on Wednesday during a tragic crash.

Cocoa Beach police say it happened at the intersection of S. Orlando Ave. and S. 2nd St. around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, the motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old David Johnson, was traveling southbound on S. Orlando Ave. when he collided with a van driven by William Lapierre, 59, that was traveling eastbound.

"Both Johnson and Lapierre were pronounced dead at the scene," police said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. This investigation remains ongoing.