Woman, dog die in Holly Hill house fire despite caregiver's efforts to rescue them

What we know:

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a residence located at 538 Eagle Drive in Holly Hill.

According to Holly Hill Fire Chief Jim Bland, two people and two pets were inside the home when the blaze began.

Bland stated that one of the individuals was a caregiver for a woman inside the house. She alerted the fire department about the fire and then ran next door to her parents' house to ask for her father's help in rescuing the woman.

The fire, however, was too intense for them to enter the home, Bland said.

A 95-year-old woman and a dog died in a house fire in Holly Hill, authorities said.

About that time, Volusia County fire crews arrived and went into the home, where they were met with a "flash" inside, forcing them to exit the home for safety.

The Holly Hill fire crew arrived shortly afterwards and were able to extinguish the blaze. Once the fire was under control, crews discovered the 95-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Bland mentioned that a cat was able to escape, but a dog, which was inside a crate, did not survive.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Holly Hill Police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

