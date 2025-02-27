Sanford police seek info after man makes 'vulgar sexual comments' to girls walking home from school

The Brief Police are seeking the community's help after two girls, in separate incidents, reported that a man made sexual and vulgar comments toward them while they were walking home from school in Sanford. One of the girls said they experienced a similar incident with the same man earlier this week. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.



The Sanford Police Department is seeking information from the community regarding a suspicious man accused of making vulgar and sexual comments toward young girls walking home from school.

Authorities stated they received at least two separate calls about the man from two different girls. Both incidents happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Timeline:

On Feb. 26, at 3 p.m., police responded to the first report at S. Holly Avenue, between W. 20th Street and W. 24th Street.

Later that same day, at 4:15 p.m., police responded to a second report at W. 24th Street, between Hartwell Avenue and S. Marshall Avenue.

What we know:

Though separate incidents, both girls reported similar statements – that the unknown man drove up to them and made vulgar and sexual comments towards them. He never got out of the car and ultimately left without further incident.

The girls each described the man as a white male with a thin build, no facial hair, long curvy or wavy hair to his ears, and wearing sunglasses.

They reported that he was driving a possibly newer model, silver or gray-colored 4-door vehicle.

One of the girls indicated similar interactions with the same man on Feb. 24 at around 9 a.m. near Maple Avenue and 18th Street, and on Feb. 25, around 4:15 p.m. near Chase Avenue and 24th Street.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide further details about the comments made, the man’s potential age range, or the make and model of his vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information or has experienced a similar incident is urged to contact the police department.

