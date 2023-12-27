Woman charged after driving wrong way on I-4 before crashing into Uber driver and UCF student

A woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-4 and hitting an Uber driver and his passenger has been charged.

The crash happened on October 29 around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol says Antoinese Noelle Haygood is accused of driving the wrong way on I-4 going Westbound near Central Florida Parkway.

The crash seriously injured Uber passenger, Marcus Frutchey and his driver.

According to Florida Highway Patrol's crash report, Haygood told investigators she fell asleep and didn't remember driving the wrong way on I-4.

Haygood is charged with misdemeanor misrepresentation of insurance, knowingly giving false insurance, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

FOX 35 spoke with Sandra Frutchey in November. She told us Marcus' friends told her Marcus was adamant about not taking an Uber at 2 a.m. over Halloween weekend. He thought taking one at 7 a.m. would be safer on the roads.

Sandra woke up to an alert on her phone at 7:22 a.m. from Life 360. It told her something might have happened to her son and she should check on him. Marcus was admitted to the trauma unit.

Sandra told FOX 35 Marcus has a long road to recovery, but she's just glad he's alive.