Woman breaks into monkey exhibit at zoo, feeds them Hot Cheetos: report

A woman has lost her job after a video allegedly showing her breaking into a spider monkey exhibit at a Texas zoo went viral.

The video, posted on Instagram, shows the woman making her way into the exhibit, even walking around in the waters inside of it. According to @fitfamelpaso, which posted the video, she fed them Flaming Hot Cheetos during her time in the exhibit.

"This is (unfortunately) real: A local woman crossed into the spider monkey enclosure at the @elpasozoo today and fed them... Hot Cheetos," the video caption reads.

TRENDING: WATCH: Baby manatee found swimming alone rescued from Florida river

"It's extremely dangerous. I mean these are primates we're talking about here, so they can do some substantial damage to you," zookeeper Mason Kleist told KVIA. "They have large canines, they're stronger than they look. They may be small monkeys, but they are extremely strong. They can take you to the ground if they wanted to."

The woman faced some serious fallout, even losing her job.

TRENDING: Officer misinterprets text from boss, sends selfie instead of photo of damaged car

Lovett Law firm posted this statement on Facebook:

"We learned this morning that the individual who was filmed trespassing in the spider monkey enclosure of the El Paso Zoo was an employee of Lovett Law Firm. She has been terminated. The firm has always been a strong supporter of animals and animal advocacy. We absolutely do not condone this irresponsible and reckless behavior. We support the El Paso Zoo and our thoughts go out to the spider monkeys, Libby and Sunday, and hope that they will recover from this very traumatic experience."

The zoo is now planning to press charges for allegedly breaching security.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories.