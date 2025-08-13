Mount Dora residents concerned about trash and debris flowing into Lake Dora

The Brief People living along a canal in Mount Dora are concerned about debris from the canal polluting Lake Dora. Part of the City’s storm-water drainage system runs through that canal and into the lake, carrying trash and debris with it. The City has several filtration systems set up, but trash and sand get through even still.



A Mount Dora neighborhood is battling a growing sand and debris problem in its canal, raising concerns about navigation, storm-water runoff and the health of nearby Lake Dora.

The water flow

What we know:

Part of the City of Mount Dora’s storm-water runoff system is set up to flow to a canal in the Lake Chataqua neighborhood. That canal then drains to Lake Dora.

That means debris that gets into the canal has a chance of going to the lake, if it isn’t stopped by a "baffle box" – a filtration system that captures trash, sand, and other debris.

The filtration system

Dig deeper:

Mount Dora Mayor James Homich says the baffle box will capture about 95% of debris and sand. However, he says, big storms will overwhelm the system and push things through.

"You're just not going to be able to stop everything all the time," the Mayor said.

The sand buildup

Local perspective:

"We can't use the canal," said Patrick Halloran, who lives in the neighborhood and is on its HOA board. "It's getting too shallow to take the boats in and out."

The canal used to be about 5 feet deep, but is now less than 10 inches in some spots. That’s because of the sand and plant matter that have built up along the bottom.

The HOA dredged the canal about 8 years ago, but people living in the area say the effects didn’t last long.

No simple solution

What they're saying:

"There might not be a perfect fix because it's not a perfect situation," said Mayor Homich. Dredging is expensive, and a problem because the canal is privately owned.

The St. John’s River Water Management District, Lake County and the city of Mount Dora could theoretically crack down on people littering or spraying chemicals that erode the banks, but officials say enforcement is difficult, and diverting the storm-water would stop the canal’s flow.

"If you build a canal through wetlands, the wetlands are naturally going to try to take it back," the Mayor said.

Money set aside in the budget

By the numbers:

The City does have money set aside in its budget to get a better handle on some of the sand runoff that’s been flowing to the canal and lake.

What's next:

City leaders say they will continue monitoring the canal and storm-water system, but acknowledge there may be no perfect solution to keep the waterway clear.