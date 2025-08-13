Tree falls on woman's car in Seminole County as she drives down street, officials say

The Brief A tree fell on a woman's car on Wednesday morning in Seminole County. The tree fell as the woman was driving down the street. Officials say the woman was not seriously injured.



A tree fell on a woman's car as she was driving down a street on Wednesday morning in Seminole County, officials say.

What we know:

The Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) said they responded to a call of a tree falling on a woman's car on Wednesday morning in the area of Red Oaks Circle in Altamonte Springs.

The woman said she had just gotten in her car when the tree fell as she was driving up the street.

Officials said the woman was not seriously injured, but she is being checked out at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet shared details on what could have caused the tree to fall on the car. The extent of the car's damage has not yet been determined.

What's next:

FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.