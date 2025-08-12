Tropical Storm Erin to become first hurricane of 2025 season on trek across Atlantic: NHC

The Brief Tropical Storm Erin is strengthening in the central Atlantic and could become a hurricane later this week. Two other systems — one near Nova Scotia and another in the Gulf — have low chances of development. None currently pose a threat to land.



Tropical Storm Erin is showing signs of strengthening as it continues to move west across the central tropical Atlantic.

Where is Tropical Storm Erin?

What we know:

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Erin was located about 690 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and roughly 1,890 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

The storm is moving west at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Gradual strengthening is expected over the next several days, and Erin could reach hurricane status later this week as it moves into more favorable conditions.

Forecast track for Tropical Storm Erin

At this time, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and the system poses no immediate threat to land.

Two systems being watched in the Atlantic

Two weak weather systems are also being monitored this week — one near Nova Scotia, the other in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the Northwestern Atlantic, a non-tropical low is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the west of its center.

There is a small window for tropical or subtropical development over the next day or so. By midweek, the system is expected to move north into cooler waters, ending any further chances.

Meanwhile, in the Northeastern Gulf of Mexico, a surface trough is producing widespread, disorganized showers and thunderstorms. While development into a tropical system is not expected, the weather remains active.

"While development of this system is not anticipated before it moves inland later today, locally heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana over the next day or so," the NHC said.