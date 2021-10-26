Woman battling breast cancer draws inspiration from mom who fought disease years earlier

There is a lot to laugh about these days for mother and daughter Akiya Maston, 45, and Diana Becton, 70. Positivity has always come easy.

"With any challenges that one goes through in life there's something good that comes of it," says Becton.

You would think it would be hard to find something good on that day in 1992.

Becton remembers, "I was taking a shower and I was doing my self-breast examination and I found a lump in my breast."

It was stage two breast cancer.

Diana was just 41 years old. And yes, did she have a good cry. As a single mother to three young children, she knew she had to stay positive for them and herself.

In fact, in the midst of her hair loss, chemotherapy, and a mastectomy, Diana actually wrote 10 good things about having breast cancer.

"Another good thing about having breast cancer is I didn't have to worry about my gray hair! Only my hairdresser knows for sure!," she told FOX 35 anchor Danielle Knox.

Her positivity through those tough times wasn’t lost on then 15-year-old Akiya. Fast-forward 30 years, Akiya was diagnosed with breast cancer, too.

"I remembered my mom's positive attitude throughout it and it motivated me to be strong. I’m thankful for every experience," Maston reflects.

Through her own chemotherapy, hair loss, and a double mastectomy, Akiya survived and thrived, she made her own list of 10 good things about having breast cancer.

"It's not the problem that’s the problem, it’s the perception of the problem," Maston says with a smile.

Now this health-conscious mother-daughter duo will be making strides to fight breast cancer literally by doing the walk and talking the talk.

"I would definitely encourage women to do their breast self-exam. Get to know your breasts get to know the changes that are happening because they could be significant because you definitely want to catch it in the early stage and see your doctor and do what they suggest," Becton advises all women.

A heaping dose of positivity doesn't hurt either!

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is an annual 5K event that draws over 60,000 to Lake Eola and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund breast cancer research and support.

Please join the American Cancer Society for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Saturday, October 30th at 9:00 am at Lake Eola Park. Visit our event page here to learn more, donate, or register.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.