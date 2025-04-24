Woman arrested in Orange County for allegedly setting fires during burn ban
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman who is accused of setting a number of fires during an active burn ban. Deputies responded to an unlawful burning on Wednesday at a residence just west of Alyfaya Trail.
What we know:
According to the arrest report, when deputies arrived on scene, they met with a representative from the Department of Forestry who claimed they saw 34-year-old Amanda Clark setting multiple fires in the woods behind the residence.
The forestry worker, who was conducting a controlled burn, reported seeing Clark and an unidentified woman setting additional fires in the area, deputies said. The employee intervened to put out one of the fires and captured a photo and video of Clark next to one of the fires she allegedly set.
Deputies later found Clark near a transient camp, reportedly acting erratically. She was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of unlawful land burning, with bond set at $2,500. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.