Recognize her? Woman steals $1,600 in candles and more from Florida Bath & Body Works: police
SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department needs the public's help in identifying a woman they said stole merchandise from a Bath & Body Works store.
What we know:
Authorities said the suspect shown in the image below is accused of stealing candles, fragrances, and other items from Bath & Body Works located at 1373 W.P. Ball Boulevard in Sanford.
Authorities are working to identify a woman accused of stealing merchandise from Bath & Body Works in Sanford, Florida. (Credit: Sanford Police Department)
The thefts occurred on March 19 and earlier dates, with the woman reportedly stealing more than $1,600 in merchandise. Police noted that she fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.
Dig deeper:
According to LawFirmOcala.com, in Florida, it is considered petit theft if the value of the stolen property is under $750, while it’s classified as grand theft if the property exceeds $750 in value.
Being convicted of theft can lead to jail time, fines, and lasting consequences such as a permanent criminal record.
