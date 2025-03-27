Expand / Collapse search

Recognize her? Woman steals $1,600 in candles and more from Florida Bath & Body Works: police

By
Published  March 27, 2025 6:25am EDT
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Recognize the woman in the photo? Police said she stole $1,600 in merchandise from the Bath & Body Works store in Sanford. 
    • If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department needs the public's help in identifying a woman they said stole merchandise from a Bath & Body Works store.

What we know:

Authorities said the suspect shown in the image below is accused of stealing candles, fragrances, and other items from Bath & Body Works located at 1373 W.P. Ball Boulevard in Sanford.

Authorities are working to identify a woman accused of stealing merchandise from Bath & Body Works in Sanford, Florida. (Credit: Sanford Police Department)

The thefts occurred on March 19 and earlier dates, with the woman reportedly stealing more than $1,600 in merchandise. Police noted that she fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.

Dig deeper:

According to LawFirmOcala.com, in Florida, it is considered petit theft if the value of the stolen property is under $750, while it’s classified as grand theft if the property exceeds $750 in value.

Being convicted of theft can lead to jail time, fines, and lasting consequences such as a permanent criminal record.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Sanford Police Department on March 26, 2025. Addtional details regarding theft in Florida were provided by Law Firm Ocala. 

