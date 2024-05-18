Woman, 51, killed after being struck by vehicle in Casselberry
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Casselberry police officers responded to the intersection of State Road 436 and Fern Park Blvd. late Friday evening after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman unresponsive in the middle of westbound traffic on SR-436. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Seminole County Fire Rescue. Westbound traffic was shut down at Fern Park Blvd. for several hours, which was used as a bypass.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect identified in carjacking, 2-car crash in Orange County's Fairview Shores neighborhood
- Teen arrested in Flagler County ‘swatting’ call to Buddy Taylor Middle School ‘on a dare,’ sheriff says
- Retired SeaWorld Orlando pet performer among animals rescued in house fire, firefighters say
- Powerboat racing returns to Brevard County in Thunder on Cocoa Beach
The identity of the deceased is pending family notification. Authorities did not say whether the driver had been identified and remained at the scene.