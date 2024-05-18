Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 51, killed after being struck by vehicle in Casselberry

By
Updated  May 18, 2024 6:31pm EDT
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Casselberry police officers responded to the intersection of State Road 436 and Fern Park Blvd. late Friday evening after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. 

Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman unresponsive in the middle of westbound traffic on SR-436. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Seminole County Fire Rescue. Westbound traffic was shut down at Fern Park Blvd. for several hours, which was used as a bypass. 

MORE HEADLINES:

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification. Authorities did not say whether the driver had been identified and remained at the scene.