Woman, 23, killed in shooting in Melbourne: police
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman is dead following a shooting in Melbourne Tuesday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Colbert Circle near East University Boulevard, officers said.
Officers and fire rescue crews performed life-saving actions, but the woman died of her injuries.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or call the Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.