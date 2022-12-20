Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 23, killed in shooting in Melbourne: police

By FOX 35 News Staff
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman is dead following a shooting in Melbourne Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Colbert Circle near East University Boulevard, officers said. 

Officers and fire rescue crews performed life-saving actions, but the woman died of her injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or call the Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. 