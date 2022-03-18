Witnesses describe chase involving U-Haul in Melbourne

Melbourne Police are investigating after they say a U-Haul truck caused several accidents Friday.

FOX 35 talked to people who saw the chase.

One man says he saw the truck smash through the gates of Roy Allen Elementary School with several squad cars in pursuit. The gate was left bent and broken.

Cell phone video shows the U-Haul then fleeing the school parking lot with several police cars behind.

Officers say the U-Haul driver caused several accidents during this incident but they’ve released few other details.

The truck finally crashed and came to a stop at Silver Palm Avenue and Waverly Place.

Steve Bell says he had no doubt police would catch up with the driver after seeing part of the chase.

"It was a little after 5:30 we heard the sirens. We saw the U-Haul speeding down. We went outside because then we saw about seven police cars full lights and sirens coming down the road. I looked, the U-Haul van never stopped, crashed through the gates at Roy Allen," Bell said.

One woman told FOX 35 she saw a man being detained at one point and a woman driving in the U-Haul.

We’ve reached out to Melbourne police several times tonight for more information and haven’t heard back.

