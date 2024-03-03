Winter Springs Home Goods store awning collapses following high winds, fire crews say

An awning at a Winter Springs Home Goods store collapsed Sunday evening following high winds in the area, fire crews said.

The store, located at 1425 Tuskawilla Road, was apparently hit by high winds from Sunday's storm around 6:47 p.m., Seminole County Fire Rescue said.

Photos show the red awning hanging a couple of inches from the ground with red "Do not enter" tape around it.

The fallen awning is also appearing to block the windows and entrance to the store.

Credit: Seminole County Fire Rescue

No one was injured and no one was trapped in the store as a result of the incident.

The store is currently closed until repairs or removal can be made.