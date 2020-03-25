Winter Springs couple stuck on cruise with dozens who have 'flu-like symptoms'

A couple from Central Florida is stuck on a cruise ship right now. Dozens of people on board have "flu-like symptoms" and more people are getting sick every day.

"We need the U.S. government to help us."

Laura Gabaroni and Juan Huergo set sail on their South American cruise more than two weeks ago. At the time, "there was no pandemic and all the ports were open and there were only five cases of COVID-19 in all of Latin America," said Gabaroni.

But in the last week, things have changed dramatically. The couple, from Winter Springs, was supposed to get off the ship in Chile on March 20 and fly back to Orlando. But several South American countries have closed their borders, so they're still at sea.

They say 80 passengers on their Holland America ship have flu-like symptoms. Everyone is now isolating in their cabins.