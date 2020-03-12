Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival canceled over coronavirus concerns

article

The City of Winter Park on Thursday announced the cancelation of the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival (WPSAF), scheduled for Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22.

The city cites information regarding the potential spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and "events beyond our control," as reason for the cancelation.

MORE NEWS: Central Florida church closes after member tests positive for coronavirus

"The City of Winter Park and the WPSAF Committee decided together that the health and safety of the community, guests, event patrons, artists, and staff are the very top priority," the city said in a news release.

For the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding COVID-19, please access the Center for Disease Control at CDC.gov/COVID19. For information related to WPSAF, please access WPSAF.org.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live