Winter Park is ready to reopen, will close Park Avenue for more outdoor seating during Mother's Day weekend

It's been a long month for Traci Rodriguez. She said what she hoped for was simple.

“Just getting back to whatever we'd call normal,” she told FOX 35 Orlando. “I suppose.”

Rodriguez is the owner of the Winter Park boutique Sultré and was busy on Sunday getting ready to reopen. She said she knows what to do, citing that she will limit "the amount of people to open the doors to try to get back to somewhat of what we were before.”

Governor DeSantis is allowing shops and restaurants to open their doors, but they need to be careful. There are some specific rules they are supposed to follow. Among them, store capacity has to be capped at 25 percent and any outside tables and chairs are supposed to be spaced at least six feet apart.

Lawrence Costin, who was sitting with his wife along Park Avenue, said he expects the city to enforce the rules, stating that "the management of this city is very good. Virtually everything that's done here is first class.”

People in Winter Park told FOX 35 Orlando that while it was important to make sure everyone stayed safe, they are looking forward to seeing more life on the streets.

“It feels so much more hopeful that we see maybe there's a light at the end of this long tunnel,” said Julie Dalessandro, a local real estate agent.

As part of the re-opening, Park Avenue will be blocked off from Friday through Sunday so families can celebrate Mother's Day and meet proper social distance requirements.

