Charges against Winter Park doctor accused of allowing underage drinking dropped

A Central Florida doctor – who was accused of allowing underage teens to have alcohol at a party – won't face charges, the office of Monique Worrell confirmed Monday.

What we know:

Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell declined to file charges against Winter Park Dr. Hao Tran after allegations that Tran allowed her son's friends to host a party at her home on Oct. 12, during which uninvited guests brought alcohol – Tran's son claimed. At the party, a 15-year-old girl passed out and was hospitalized.

Tran was facing three charges, including: contributing to the delinquency of a minor, open house parties prohibited and sell, give or serve alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

All charges against Tran were dropped on Nov. 3.

According to Worrell's office, the state is not filing charges, stating that the evidence at the trial will not overcome one or more affirmative defenses.

The backstory:

That alleged party led to multiple 911 calls and a chaotic scene for first responders.

Police said more than two dozen teenagers were allegedly consuming alcohol when they responded to the home just after 12:30 a.m. following multiple 911 calls.

