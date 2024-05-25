Expand / Collapse search

Woman wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Florida convenience store

By Dani Medina
Published  May 25, 2024 1:58pm EDT
$5,000 Cashword (Photo: Florida Lottery)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A 61-year-old woman from Tallahassee claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game purchased at a convenience store on Friday, according to the Florida Lottery. 

Anita Ervin claimed the winning prize in the $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off prize and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000. 

She bought the winning ticket at Fair Price Food Store at 440 East Paul Russell Road in Tallahassee. 

The convenience store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 