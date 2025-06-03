Florida couple arrested in connection with deadly weekend stabbing, deputies say

The Brief A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday in Martin County. Deputies say they have now arrested two people in connection with the homicide — Jacob Robert Allen Stevens and Megan Nicole Brown. The couple is facing charges related to first-degree murder.



A Florida couple has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that took place over the weekend in Martin County.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office say 35-year-old Richard Francis Vincent Pepe was found unresponsive and covered in blood just after 10 p.m. on Saturday along the 26000 block of Martin Highway (County Road 714, Martin Grade).

Officials say Pepe's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives served a search warrant at a house located in Okeechobee. Following that search, two people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning — Jacob Robert Allen Stevens, 34, and Megan Nicole Brown, 39. Officials later learned the pair were boyfriend and girlfriend.

Stevens is being charged with first-degree premeditated murder, and Brown is being charged with first-degree murder accessory after the fact.

Jacob Robert Allen Stevens, 34, and Megan Nicole Brown, 39, have both been arrested following a deadly stabbing over the weekend. (Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Details and events leading up to the stabbing have not yet been released. It is unclear how many other potential suspects could have been involved in the incident.

What's next:

Authorities say the case remains active and ongoing.

Investigators are continuing to interview multiple witnesses and gather statements from individuals familiar with the victim and the suspects.

Detectives say they will release additional information about the case by the end of the week, including possible motives for the killing.

Can you help?

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who attended the large gathering at Plant Bamboo, was near the location of the incident, has additional information or who may have witnessed any altercation in the area that night to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (772) 220-7060.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

