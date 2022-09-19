Hurricane Fiona update: As storm strengthens, Fiona to impact Florida ocean swell, rip currents

The center of Hurricane Fiona was headed toward the northern coast of the Dominican Republic on Monday, as "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" continued in Puerto Rico. Maximum winds remains at 85 mph, according to the 11 a.m. advisory.

WHAT IMPACTS WILL HURRICANE FIONA BRING TO FLORIDA?

As Hurricane Fiona intensifies to a major hurricane over the open ocean, its strengthening winds will push water up against the East Coast. This will result in dangerously high surf for our beaches this week. Because of larger waves, the rip current risk will also be at the highest level. Surf will reach levels as high as 5-7 feet along the Atlantic shores in Florida.

FOX 35 STORM TEAM HURRICANE CENTER: Latest Fiona track, models, wind, and current conditions

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR BEACHGOERS?

If you have plans to head to the beach this week, swimming will be very dangerous. The rip current risk will be life-threatening, meaning anyone is vulnerable—even experienced swimmers! If you would to be in the water, make sure you aren't swimming alone and be close to a lifeguard.

Experienced surfers are likely the only ones who benefit from the high surf, but even they are not immune to the hazardous conditions.

Volusia County was under a red flag warning Monday, which means high surf or strong currents. Waves were described as semi-choppy.

HOW LONG WILL THIS LAST?

It is expected that the rip current risk will be highest Wednesday, through this weekend. Surf will begin decreasing late Sunday as Fiona moves farther north.