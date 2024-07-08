Will Hurricane Beryl impact gas prices in Florida?

Drivers in Florida are paying more at the pump than they have in the past two months, according to AAA. With Hurricane Beryl making landfall in Texas on Monday morning, how will that impact gas prices in the Sunshine State?

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said gas prices are facing continued upward pressure due to concerns about Beryl, as it makes its trek over Texas and into the Mississippi and Ohio valleys later this week.

Nearly half of the country's fuel refining capacity is based in the Gulf Coast, according to AAA. Additionally, most of Florida's gas supply comes into the state from the Gulf Coast region.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas on July 8, 2024. (Photo: NOAA)

The storm isn't expected to cause "significant disruptions" to offshore oil and gas production in the U.S., but it's too soon to tell how Beryl will impact the fuel supply chain and gas prices, AAA said. These possible impacts won't be "fully realized until several days after the storm passes."

In Florida, gas prices on the Fourth of July were 27 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid on the holiday last year, AAA said. The average price per gallon is $3.50 as of Monday.

