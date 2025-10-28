Wildlife officials capture crocodile in Brevard County

The Brief An American crocodile believed to have killed someone's pet dog has been captured. Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say the crocodile is now in permanent captivity. Officials say the crocodile is the only American crocodile documented in the area since 2018.



An American crocodile believed to have killed a dog in a Brevard County neighborhood has been captured, according to wildlife officials.

The crocodile had been relocated from the area before but repeatedly found its way back.

What we know:

According to residents in one Indian Harbour Beach neighborhood, the crocodile was seen carrying what looked like a dog in its mouth.

Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they responded to the area on Monday after receiving a report about an incident involving a crocodile and a pet.

FWC captured the crocodile and decided, "after careful consideration," to place it into permanent captivity.

American crocodiles are a federally protected species.

What they're saying:

The captured crocodile is the only confirmed American crocodile that has been documented in the area since 2018, according to FWC. But other crocodiles could be in the area.

"Brevard County represents the northern extent of their natural range, and occasional sightings can occur as their threatened population continues to recover," FWC said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Wildlife officials have not said where they moved the crocodile.